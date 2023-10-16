AFCON 2019National Teams “I Found out on social media,” Dele-Bashiru Reveals By Joseph Obisesan - October 16, 2023 0 141 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Fisayo Dele-Bashiru joined Hatayaspor as a free agent after his contract expired with Sheffield Wednesday. Photo | IG (delebashiru6_) Midfielder, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru has revealed that he first saw his invitation to the Super Eagles on social media. Dele-Bashiru got his debut call to the Nigeria camp, following his form with Hatayaspor in the Super Lig. The midfielder was was invited for the international friendlies against Saudi Arabia and Mozambique. In a chat on Brila FM, the 22 year-old, narrated how he got to know that he had been invited into the national team. “To be honest I found out on social media. I had a training session with my club after, when I got into my room, I checked my phone and on Instagram I saw that I’ve been called up. “Of course I checked my WhatsApp I had a message from my dad, my mom, my agent and everyone.” “Everyone was very proud, of course this is a huge moment for me and my family being proud Nigerians, it means the world to everybody.” Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is the brother of Manchester City graduate and former Flying Eagles midfielder, Tom Dele-Bashiru.