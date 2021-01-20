I feel honored to have played for Akwa United – Ukeme Williams

Ukeme Williams has expressed gratitude towards Akwa United for their role his transfer to FK Mash’al Mubarek of Uzbekistan.

Williams becomes the latest from Akwa United to team up with the Uzbekistan side after Ifeanyi Ifeanyi and Michael Ibe.

He joined Akwa United from Wikki Tourists in 2020 and started their 2020/2021 season opener against neighbors, Dakkada FC.

The midfielder who sealed the transfer from the Promise Keepers on Monday said it was a privilege to don the jersey of the Nigeria professional football league side.

“I feel privileged and honored to have played for an iconic club like Akwa United Football Club, Thank you for everything you did for me,” He said after completing the move.

Williams also played for Bendel Insurance, El Kanemi and Wikki Tourists playmaker in Nigeria league.