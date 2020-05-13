I Didn’t Pay Any Coach to Play for Super Eagles – Echiejile

Nigerian left back Elderson Echiejile has called out former players alleging they were asked to pay for a place in the senior national team to mention names of those who demanded bribes.

Echiejile, 32, who earned 59 caps for Nigeria played under the late Amodu Shuaibu and Stephen Keshi and insists at no time did they demand money from him for a place in their teams.

Recall, Chinedu Obasi had in an Instagram live chat, alleged he was asked to pay to be included in the 2014 World Cup squad.

Former defender Taye Taiwo also claimed he had to leave the national team due to the dirty deals of late Stephen Keshi.

Echiejile has however expressed disappointment that his ex-teammates are throwing accusations around without mentioning names of people to be held responsible.

“It’s very ridiculous with these allegations going round, and I wonder why the names of these people are not mentioned.

“They should call out those who asked for bribes. As for me, I played under the late Amodu Shuaibu and Stephen Keshi and there was no time they asked for money from me to be included in the team.”

Echiejile was part of the Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa but missed out on the 2014 World Cup in Brazil due to injury.