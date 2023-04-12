I Couldn’t Watch! Adegbite Reveals Missing U20 AFCON Caused Depression

Joseph Obisesan
Tosin Adegbite has shared his pain on missing the Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Egypt which held earlier this year; where Nigeria won the bronze.

Adegbite revealed that he suffered a mental breakdown in the aftermath of failing to shake off an injury that kept him out of the squad.

The Midfielder said, he also had to take a break from his club, Enyimba, as his emotions got the better of him.

In a chat with Brila FM, the midfielder revealed that he got injured at the camp of the Olympic Eagles when he got the invitation after he impressed at the WAFU tournament in Niger Republic.

“It was really painful, so much that I had to ask my club for a break because mentally I was losing it,” he told  “The Big Interview” on Brila FM.

“I will not lie, I was losing it. I had to go for a month with my loved ones because I could not think straight.

“I just watched the U20 (AFCON) games about two or three times, and I could not anymore because at some point, I cried. But, I had help from people like my coaches, who tried to get me through it.”

 

“But I can’t lie to you, it’s difficult to express the pain I felt when I couldn’t join the team to Egypt because of the exposure I would have gotten from there. All the same, I’m focused on my recovery, because I miss football a lot.”

