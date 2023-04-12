I Couldn’t Watch! Adegbite Reveals Missing U20 AFCON Caused Depression

Nigeria U20 line-up vs Ghana U20.

Enyimba defender Tosin Adegbite named captain of the team. Remo Stars Academy graduate Lekan starting as LB. Sarki on the bench, one for the future, left footed winger.

Decent line-up from what I saw in Abuja for two weeks.#U20WAFUCup pic.twitter.com/746zDVsC3s

— Adepoju Tobi Samuel 🇳🇬 (@OgaNlaMedia) May 8, 2022