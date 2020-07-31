I Couldn’t Resist Rome! Ohale on Quitting Madrid for AS Roma

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale says the lure of Rome was to good to ignore and is excited after completing a move to AS Roma from Spanish side CD Tacon.

Osinachi made the move to Italy after helping the Madrid side retain their league status for another season.

The 28 year-old signed a one-year contract with AS Roma club for the 2020-2021 football season, with an option of another year.

She’s now the third summer signing for Roma as they prepare for the 2020-2021 season after the capture of Italian goalkeeper Rachel’s Baldi and Spanish striker Paloma Lazaro.

Osinachi, who has featured at three FIFA World Cups for Nigeria female national team Super Falcons also became the first Falcons player to make the switch to Italy.

She told the club’s official website: “I chose Roma because of so many things; so many amazing things about the club, about this city and this country that interested me.

She added : I’m excited to join the AS Roma in Italy, looking forward to an incredible opportunity,” she said.