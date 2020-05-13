I can’t imagine living without It! Ordega Opens Up on Her Love Life

Francisca Ordega says she can’t imagine living without football and happy with her journey in the game.

Ordega professed her love for round leather game on social media pointing out that it has brought her so much fortune and fame.

She shared video of herself juggling football with the caption : “First I thought it was hard to start. Now I can’t imagine living without it…💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 WCW🤞🏽🤞🏽 ” she said in a video posted on her Twitter handle.

First I thought it was hard to start. Now I can’t imagine living without it…💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 WCW🤞🏽🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/rDoEoKeZe9 — ordega francisca (@OrdegaF) May 13, 2020

Ordega began her career at the youth level for Nigeria women premier league side Bayelsa Queens, before being promoted to the professional side in 2008.

She moved to Rivers Angel in 2011, before leaving for Russian champions Rossiyanka twelve months later.

Ordega parted company with the Russian Women’s Football Championship side In November 2012, and signed for Piteå IF in the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

She then moved across the North Atlantic and signed with Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 26-year-old also had loan spell at Sydney FC and Atlético Madrid before finally joined Shanghai WFC last year.