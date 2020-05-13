I can’t imagine living without It! Ordega Opens Up on Her Love Life

Moses Ojewunmi
GRENOBLE, FRANCE - JUNE 12: Francisca Ordega of Nigeria warms up prior to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group A match between Nigeria and Korea Republic at Stade des Alpes on June 12, 2019 in Grenoble, France. (Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Francisca Ordega says she can’t imagine living without football and happy with her journey in the game.

Ordega professed her love for round leather game on social media pointing out that it has brought her so much fortune and fame.

 

She shared video of herself juggling football with the caption : “First I thought it was hard to start. Now I can’t imagine living without it…💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 WCW🤞🏽🤞🏽 ” she said in a video posted on her Twitter handle.

 

Ordega began her career at the youth level for Nigeria women premier league side Bayelsa Queens, before being promoted to the professional side in 2008.

 

She moved to Rivers Angel in 2011, before leaving for  Russian champions Rossiyanka twelve months later.

 

Ordega parted company with the Russian Women’s Football Championship side In November 2012, and signed  for Piteå IF in the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

 

She then moved across the North Atlantic and signed with Washington Spirit in the National Women’s Soccer League.

 

The 26-year-old also had loan spell at Sydney FC and Atlético Madrid before finally joined Shanghai WFC last year.

