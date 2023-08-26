I Begged Not To Be A Goalkeeper – Nnadozie

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has revealed the back story of how she became a goalkeeper.
Nnadozie had a good tournament with the Super Falcons at the last FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
She has received plenty plaudits from the fans of the game far and wide.
In a chat with BRL, the 22-year-old revealed the circumstance that led to her becoming a goaltender.
Quite surprisingly, she never wanted to play in that position and tried to convince her coach at that time against playing the role.
“While I was growing up, I was an outfield player,” she recalled. “So, it was 2012 when I switched to a goalkeeper.”
“I was a striker before, I was a top nine. One time in 2012, the state was preparing for the (Games) festival, then we were playing a friendly game against the boys in Owerri.
“We just had only one goalkeeper, and she was very tired and we were already losing. So I went to the coach and I was like, ‘okay, can I go and help her?'”
“The coach was like, ‘do you know how to keep?’ And I was like, ‘no, I don’t know how to keep.'”
“Back in the day, you know, I used to, when I’m playing with my brothers, like if there’s no chance for me to play, I was just going to go, you know, so they don’t get me injured. So he was like, okay, I should go, I should go and help her.”
“I made some saves and he was like, ‘I think you have to change your position’. I cried and I did everything I could not to let him change me to a goalkeeper. But then he was like, ‘if you wanna be in this team, you have to switch. ‘You have the height, you have everything it takes’.”
“So at the end of the day, some of my friends, they encouraged me, they advised me to switch, so which I did.
“I got a lot of encouragement. He bought me gloves. He bought me shoes.”