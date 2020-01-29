I Am Strong! Boisterous Uchenna Kanu Ready to Conquer Spain

Uchenna Kanu is confident she will quickly adapt to the demands of European football after she completed a move to Primera Iberdrola side Sevilla.

Uchenna played college football for Southeastern Fire until 2019 and signed her first professional contract which will see her stay until the end of the season.

For her NAIA All-American side, Uche scored a record 157 goals last season and finished the season as top scorer.

Yet, the Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino is a different league and will surely test the player’s mentality.

But it is a challenge she accepts and believes adapting to the cultural shock won’t be too difficult.

“Am a strong person and I think I’m easy to adapt to stuff where ever I go.”

“It’s easy for me to get used to the weather, the environment, and get along with people; teammates and coaches, I think am pretty good at that. And I am a strong player and I always stay focused.”

The Nigerian forward was unveiled on Tuesday and has already joined the team in practice ahead of this weekend’s league clash against table-topping FC Barcelona Femeni.

About her new team, Uchenna said, “I think it’s a great club from all I’ve seen and heard about the team.”

“I think it’s a pretty good team with the history and everything going on; with the players and backroom staff; I think it’s a pretty good team.”

“My representative talked to the team and he got me set up, talked to the coaches and the officials and they brought me here and they took care of everything; all the paperwork and everything that brought me here.”

The club stated that their new capture, who was voted the NAIA Women’s Player of the Year 2019, will wear the number 19.