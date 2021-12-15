Huesca 0-1 Girona: Kelechi Nwakali knocked out of Copa del Rey

Kelechi Nwakali in action for SD Huesca in the Copa del Rey match against Girona. Photo credit | IG (sdhuesca)

Kelechi Nwakali’s journey in the Copa del Rey with SD Huesca came to a halt on Tuesday following the side’s 1-0 defeat to fellow Segunda B side Girona at the El Alcoraz.

Nwakali, 23, played his fourth consecutive 90 minutes game for Xisco Muñoz’s men, as they suffered their first defeat snapping their run of six games without a defeat in all competitions.
Huesca got dumped out in the second round but had a figting chance when they were handed a lifeline from the penalty spot.
Dani Escriche missed the kick and the visitors fought hard to hold on to their narrow lead and saw the game out.

 

Meanwhile, the performance of the young Nigerian midfielder wasn’t disappointing and it would have boosted his chances of a spot in the national team for the AFCON in Cameroon next year.
According to several reports the U17 World Cup winner has been contacted by the interim Super Eagles coach, Austine Eguavoen for a possible invitation in the provisional AFCON squad.
Nwakali who has made over 121 appearances since going pro in 2016 is yet to make a senior debut for Nigeria despite playing for the U17 and U20 national teams.

