Huesca 0-1 Girona: Kelechi Nwakali knocked out of Copa del Rey

Kelechi Nwakali’s journey in the Copa del Rey with SD Huesca came to a halt on Tuesday following the side’s 1-0 defeat to fellow Segunda B side Girona at the El Alcoraz.
Nwakali, 23, played his fourth consecutive 90 minutes game for Xisco Muñoz’s men, as they suffered their first defeat snapping their run of six games without a defeat in all competitions.
Huesca got dumped out in the second round but had a figting chance when they were handed a lifeline from the penalty spot.
Dani Escriche missed the kick and the visitors fought hard to hold on to their narrow lead and saw the game out.
