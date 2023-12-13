How Osimhen, Oshoala and Nnadozie made 2023 CAF Awards the Best

It was a historic night for Nigeria at the 2023 CAF Awards where the Country’s top football stars – Victor Osimhen, Asisat Oshoala and Chiamaka Nnadozie – earned their flowers, and a sweep of the major award categories.
Osimhen had a remarkable run last season with Napoli and the Super Eagles, Oshoala and her Barcelona Femeni teammates were invincible while Nnadozie reached heights enviable with the modest FC Paris Feminine and the Super Falcons.
Amidst the pomp and pageantry of that magical night in Marrakech, all three stood as giants and in their victory speeches transmitted powerful messages that resonated throughout the continent and the world.
It was a rare show of self-deprecation and more significantly the call for brotherhood and sisterhood among African Athletes and the rise of the Continent.
These three seized the occasion, and on perhaps the biggest stage available to any African Sports man or woman, to promote a cause bigger than themselves.
That consciousness is a distinct character trait that sets this generation of Nigerian athletes apart from many of their predecessors.
Immersing themselves in the peculiar struggles back home, many today – even those born abroad – have used their platforms to call for social change and justice, as well as take a stand on global issues.
Choosing to not be quiet is as strong a quality as evading bulky and treacherous defenders or making point blank saves in goal.
From their humble beginnings to the global stage, each is a Superstar and they seem to have accepted the responsibility that comes with it.
That degree of social consciousness is crucial for even the perception of Sports, by a downtrodden populace, as not only for entertainment value but it also imbibes the culture of empathy and inclusion.
While Chiamaka Nnadozie addressed the lack of opportunity for the African girl child, as she picked up the maiden CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award, Oshoala who completed a three peat and her sixth Women’s Player of the Year, made a passionate plea for African Unity and collective growth.