How Leicester City, Super Eagles Coaches saved Ndidi from himself

The World football governing body FIFA has directed the Nigerian Football Federation to pay Gernot Gernot his outstanding entitlements within 45 days or risk sanction. Rohr was sacked by the NFF last November, with 12 months left on his contract. The German had qualified the Super Eagles to the African Cup of Nations and also reached the FIFA World Cup playoffs, but he was dismissed from his role following a string of poor performances. The NFF agreed to pay Rohr's salary until the end of his contract, which expires in December 2022, but unsatisfied with the conditions set, he took his case to FIFA — demanding for an additional sum of $1m as compensation for wrongful dismal. However, the world football governing body's Tribunal, granted Rohr $377,879.46 compensation as against the $1m he had sued for. The ruling by the Fifa players' status chamber also directed the Nigeria FA to pay Rohr within the next 45 days or face stiff sanctions. "If full payment (including all applicable interest) is not made within 45 days of notification of this decision, the respondent [the NFF] shall be imposed a restriction on receiving a percentage of development funding, up until the due amounts are paid," the Fifa decision stated. Meanwhile, an unnamed top NFF official, quoted by BBC Sport Africa, revealed that the amount FIFA ordered the Federation to pay is the sum left in the former Super Eagles Coach's contract. "This sum basically reflects whatever is left to pay him as previously agreed until the end of December 2022," the source claims.