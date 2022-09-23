How Leicester City, Super Eagles Coaches saved Ndidi from himself

Adeoluwa Olaniyi
Nigeria's midfielder Wilfred Ndidi. (Photo by Daniel Beloumou Olomo / AFP)

Nigeria’s head Coach, Jose Peseiro has explained the decision behind allowing midfielder Wilfred Ndidi return to Leicester ahead of the international friendly against Algeria.

Ndidi flew back to England from Nigeria’s camp in Constantine after team’s fitness Coach assessed the 25 year-old’s fitness, revealing the Player could aggravate an injury he had sustained while on club duties.

Jose Peseiro explained, that Ndidi’s injury was from Leicester city’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

A call from Leicester’s fitness coach corroborated the Team’s assessment of the Player’s fitness and a decision to avoid any intense training that could put the player at further risk was taken.

The Injury is not a dangerous one, Peseiro hinted, and Ndidi is expected to be fit for Leicester’s home game against Nottingham Forest at the King Power Stadium after the international break.

“[Wilfred] Ndidi when he came, the fitness coach from Leicester sent our fitness coach a message that he complained in the last match,” the Super Eagles coach confirmed.

“He came, he trained without intensity, a small training [session] but with conditioning. He feels something in his hamstring, and I think it’s best not to use [him].

“It’s not dangerous but I’m not going to use one player in a friendly match if he can get more injured. He [returned] to Leicester today, for recovery.”

This is not the first time the Nigerian has been sidelined through injury as he also recently missed the World cup qualifying clash against Ghana and the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

