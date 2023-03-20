How Ike Shorunmu and Finidi George Were Kicked Out of Super Eagles

A few days before Nigeria’s 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifying match against Guinea Bissau, on March 24, assistant Coach Finidi George and goalkeeper Trainer, Ike Shorunmu have been dropped from the Coaching crew.
Shorunmu and Finidi have been replaced by the Nigeria Football Federation, with Flying Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Olatunji Baruwa and former Enyimba head coach, Usman Abdallah replacing them respectively.
The decision was taking with the full knowledge and approval of Super Eagles head Coach, Jose Peseiro.
Confirming the situation, Shorunmu told FL that, “I have just been informed by a top NFF official that Coach Peseiro said he does not need my services in the Super Eagles again.”
“No reason was given for the decision. Finidi George has also been sacked and replaced by another coach. At this point, I am no more a member of the Super Eagles technical crew.
“I observed that something was wrong somewhere when the coach did not carry me along in the invitation of Rivers United goalkeeper for the forthcoming AFCON qualifier against Guinea Bissau.
“I was actually the one that informed him of two home-based goalkeepers, one from Sunshine Stars and another from Rivers United.
“I suggested that one of them be invited to the Super Eagles team. But when he decided to pick one out of the two, I was not carried along,” Ike Shorunmu explained.