How Enyimba defeated San Pedro in Abidjan – Osho

Enyimba FC coach, Fatai Osho has praised his players for playing to instructions in Sunday’s 5-2 win away to San Pedro FC of Cote d’Ivoire.

The People’s Elephants saved their best for the last to reach the quarter-final of the Confederation Cup in a seven-goal thriller at Stade Houphouet-Boigny.

The two-time African champions went into the game needing any result other than a defeat to secure a ticket to the next round, however, they went for the kill to earn all three points.

Goals from Abdulrahman Bashir and Mbaoma in the opening three minutes put Enyimba in a comfortable position before the hosts reduced the deficit through Nigeria-born Cote d’Ivoire international Sherif Jimoh.

In a goal-laden first half, Augustine Oladapo helped Enyimba maintain their two-goal lead in the 25th minute before Irie Zan Bi got San Pedro’s second on the stroke of half-time.

Nonetheless, Osho’s team guaranteed victory with Mbaoma’s brace and Stanley Dimgba’s second half beauty.