How Dakkada FC shocked Enyimba FC

Newly-promoted side, Dakkada FC (formerly Akwa Starlets) recorded a inspiring 2-1 victory over NPFL defending champions Enyimba FC at the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Sunday.

Dakkada went into the encounter on the back of a 1-1 draw with Abia Warriors last time out, and got back to winning ways thanks to Utibe Arit’s brace.

They started the game on the front foot and should have gone ahead in the 10th minute when the team’s top scorer Isaac George blazed his effort wide after he had been played onside by a hesitant Enyimba defender.

Enyimba who demonstrated pragmatism by keeping the visitors at bay, had a chance to score against the run of play on the half hour mark when Gabriel Orok’s effort was denied by goalkeeper Vincent Edafe.

Both teams went into the break failing to break the deadlock, and on resumption of the second period, Enyimba became better.

But nevertheless,the hosts were in their element and finally opened the scoring in the 73rd minute when Utibe Arit’s shot went past goalkeeper Olufemi Kayode.

Enyimba thought they had rescued a point from the game courtesy Victor Mbaoma’s fine finish five minutes from time.

However, the Caleb Esu-led side had other ideas as Utibe found the back of the net once again in stoppage time to condemn Enyimba to their second league defeat of the season.