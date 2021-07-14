Horrible Arsenal debut for Arthur Okonkwo in Hibernian defeat

Arthur Okonkwo challenged by Lewis Stevenson during the pre season friendly between Hibernian and Arsenal at Easter Road. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Young Arsenal goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo had a senior debut to forget in the club’s defeat to Hibernian in Mikel Arteta’s first pre-season game ahead of the new season.

Okonkwo committed an embarrassing blunder leading to Hibernian’s first goal against Arsenal.

 

The 19-year-old failed to deal with a back pass, as he completely missed his kick, allowing Martin Boyle to tap into an empty net.

 

Hibernian finished the half with a 1-0 lead and would eventually go on to win 2-1.

 

Arteta made seven changes before the restart, Okonkwo among those dropped to the bench by the Spaniard.

 

The former England U18 signed a long-term contract last week, and could be part of Mikel Arteta’s plans for the new campaign.

