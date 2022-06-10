Horrendous condition of MKO Abiola Stadium turf sends Fans into Meltdown after Nigeria’s win vs Sierra Leone

In the aftermath of Nigeria’s victory against Sierra Leone in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Abuja on Thursday, several fans on social media have shared their thoughts on the state of the pitch.
The MKO Abiola Stadium has hosted Nigeria’s last two international games, including the ill-fated World Cup playoff match against Ghana.
Against the Black Stars, in March, the turf looked lush green and well trimmed, a spectacle for the Cameras.
However, three months down the line the playing surface of the refurbished MKO Abiola Stadium was a terrible sight.
Weed grass had taking the place of grass in certain sections of the pitch and mud patches could also be seen.
The state of the surface made it difficult for the teams to keep the ball on the ground for long periods of the game.
It left some fans wondering why the Super Eagles were allowed to play on a surface that looked like, ‘where dem dey train Goats’, an IG user reacted to the sight of it on the NT’s official account.
View this post on Instagram
champagne_ice : Rubbish upon Rubbish, una manage win Una dey happy,2-1 with common Sierra leone, The field self be like where Dem dey train goats🐐
More reactions:
daplus2013 : Shame on the NFF for fielding the Super 🦅 on such a disastrous playing surface! The corruption in the glass house stinks. All the grants from FIFA, Amaju “picnic” cannot install a $200k world class hybrid pitch???
bizzybankz_ : Una no try for that pitch o, after all the $1b for maintenance, wen will corruption end in our football administration, despite the high profile players we have look at the pitch they had to play on. Can’t wait for pinnick to give way abeg, not forgetting the poor camera quality, we are the richest country in Africa if I’m not wrong, we not to do more. Well played to the lads, just a lil bit shaky defense, let give the gaffer time 👏
emmydamm : Which kind horse race pitch bi that? Abeg we can do better, if national stadium Abuja is not capable of hosting game because of poor pitch make una take our game to Uyo😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮😮