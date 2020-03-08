Horoya Wins! Quarter-final Bus-stop for Enyimba in Confederation Cup

Goals from Bolaji Sakin and Boubacar Samassekou ended the run of Nigerian champions, Enyimba in the CAF Confederation Cup by Horoya AC.

Horoya AC drew Enyimba 1-1 in the first leg in Aba and won 2-0 at home to go through to the semi-finals of the competition.

In 2018 Enyimba reached the semi-final and are the only Nigerian club to reach the last four of any CAF inter-club competition since 2009.

The visitors were restricted and had very few attacking chances against their host.

Horoya are unbeaten in the competition this season and have won all their home games at the Stade du 28 Septembre.