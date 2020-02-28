Horoya AC step up Preparation for Confederation Cup tie vs Enyimba

Guinean Champions Horoya FC have stepped up final preparation for their CAF Confederation Cup quarter final first-leg with Enyimba FC.

The Team arrived Nigeria on Wednesday night and started training on Thursday in a bid to acclimatize to the weather situation in Nigeria.

Horoya FC are hoping to seal their second quarter-final qualification in the CAF competition, and continued their training, Friday morning with ball work and shooting practices.

Meanwhile the officials of the Club lamented the that they have been training with substandard facilities since they arrived the country.

They are currently training away from the Aba township stadium, as CAF rules only allow a team to train inside the match venues twenty four before the encounter.

The first-leg of the encounter will take place at the Aba stadium on Sunday, with the second-leg scheduled for a week later in Guinea.