Hoffenheim not interested in resigning 34 year-old Nigerian Star

Former Super Eagles forward Chinedu Obasi won’t be signing with Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for the second time in his career.

The striker has been training with the club, in a bid to land a contract, but the club has revealed both parties won’t be heading towards the same direction.

Obasi, 34, is a free agent after he was released by AIK Solna at the end of the 2019 season.

Hoffenheim Manager Alexander Rosen told Bild that the club is only happy to assist the forward by allowing him to train with them.

“He will not play a role for us for the new season. He is now 34 and hasn’t played for a long time.

“We can support him as we have done so far or through advanced training with the U23s, we will be very happy to do so for this wonderful player and person.”

Obasi previously featured for the club between 2007 and 2012, but injury slowed his promising career.