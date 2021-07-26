Hoffenheim Coach demands more from Akpoguma and teammates

With the August 14 date of the kick-off of the German Bundesliga season, Hoffenheim coach Sebastian Hoeness has charged his players to step up their game following the 2-2 draw against newly promoted SpVgg Greuther Fürth at the weekend.

Hoeness called on 13 available players for the game, including Nigeria’s Kevin Akpoguma.

Akpoguma played just over an hour in the counter and though the defence shipped in two goals, they entire team grew into the game and finished well, Hoeness quipped.

“The game was very up and down. We started the match very badly and trailed 1-0 for too long. After that, we were well in the game, but we didn’t make the most of our chances,” said Hoeness in his remarks after the game.

“Our opponents were more effective in the final third today. We showed a good reaction to going down 2-0. 2-2 was definitely a fair result in the end, we might even have won the game. There were some real positives, but also things we have to work on.”

TSG will next face Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims in what could be their final test match before the season gets underway.