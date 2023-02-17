Hoffenheim can’t Stop Losing, New Boss Matarazzo drops Akpoguma to the Bench

Kevin Akpoguma suffered another loss with his club, Hoffenheim, in the German Bundesliga, they fell 1-0 to Augsburg at the WWK Arena on Friday.
Akpoguma was introduced in the 78th minute of the encounter for Pavel Kaderabeck, and the Nigerian RB got yellow carded in the 94th minute.
Final #TSG change: Kevin #Akpoguma replaces Pavel #Kaderabek.
| 78′ | 🔴 0:0 ⚫️ | #FCATSG
— TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) February 17, 2023
He has made 17 appearances for the struggling side this season, but it has been a very difficult campaign since the turn of the year.
Despite sacking Andre Breitenreiter (49), Hoffenheim’s rot continued and new Boss, Pellegrino Matarazzo (45) has lost in his first two games in charge.
The defeat means that Hoffenheim are still without a win this year and are on 19 points; two points above the relegation zone.