History favors Azzurrini! Italy Favorite in H2H against Nigeria

Italy and Nigeria will meet for only the second time in the FIFA U20 World Cup when they sides clash this Wednesday at the Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza.
In Wednesday’s game, one of either Italy or Nigeria could secure their passage to the next round of the tournament.
Both got Ws in their opening group matches, but on paper the Azzurrini are clear favorite as was the case at the 1987 edition.
The group B match in 1987 was played at the Estadio Municipal, Concepción in Chile and two first-half goals decided the contest.
Nigeria did not win a group game and crashed out following the defeat.
Previously, the Flying Eagles had lost 4-0 to Brazil in their opening match and were held 2-2 by Canada.