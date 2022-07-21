Historic Night for Asisat Oshoala at CAF Awards

Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala has been voted the African Player of the Year (Women) for 2022.

Oshoala has now won the award more times than any other player in history, picking up her fifth gong.

The Forward had a stellar season with FC Barcelona Femeni, winning a domestic treble and also finishing as top scorer of the league.

👑 @AsisatOshoala is the first player in history to win 5 African Player of the Year awards. Queen. 👸🏾#CAFAwards2022 pic.twitter.com/HFipLNr2ZM — #CAFAwards2022 (@CAF_Online) July 21, 2022



She was also impressive for Nigeria playing a pivotal role in Nigeria securing qualification for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

However, the Forward suffered a tournament-ending injury and she left the team’s camp for immediate treatment in Spain.

She beat the duo of Ajara Nchout Njoya (Cameroon) and Grace Chanda (Zambia).

The even ceremony held in Rabat on Thursday, July 21.