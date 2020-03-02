His Story! Slayer of Liverpool Ismaila Sarr Rejected Barcelona Move

The Liverpool Slayer, Ismaïla Sarr had only turned turned 22 years and 5-days before his onslaught on the Premier League leaders.

He joined Watford from Rennes in the French Ligue Un to follow in the path of his Senegal ‘big brother’- Sadio Mane.

As a 19-year-old, Sarr rejected a move to Spanish La Liga Giants, FC Barcelona.

He knew he was destined for big things in football and every decision he made, for himself, had led to his display against Jurgen Klopp’s 48-game unbeaten side.

The early days for Ismaila Sarr were of very humble leanings, growing up in a modest home in Saint Louis, his father was former Senegalese International and Coach Abdoulaye Sarr Naar Gaad.

His father held on that the young Sarr must not compromise education for football, but the youngster had other plans, he actually “detested” school and wasn’t pleased with his parent’s decision to send him to school.

After receiving several bad reports from his school teachers, Sarr’s parents stopped him from attending school and forcibly took him to a master tailor in his neighborhood so he could learn tailoring.

Sarr was humble enough to learn the basics of tailoring, However, his passion for football couldn’t allow him to finish is apprenticeship, as he abandoned tailoring and went ahead to pursue his football dream without his parent’s approval.

In 2009, He had a successful trial with AS Génération Foot and enrolled for football classes.

He helped the club progress from the second tier to the top flight of the Senegalese League and had a 7-year spell with the Senegalese team until 2016, When he finally got his big break, signing his first professional contract with Metz.

Sarr’s progress with FC Metz earned him a call up to the Senegalese national team which was a dream come true. Not long after, FC Barcelona also came calling as they wanted his signature, but the promising footballer rejected Barcelona claiming it was too early for his career rather joined Stade Rennes to where he continued his great goal scoring form.

The feat saw him getting named in the Senegalese squad of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Sarr goals helped Rennes clinched their place in the 2018–19 UEFA Europa League knockout phase and eventually win the UEFA Europa League Goal of the Season.

On 8 August 2019, Sarr joined Premier League club, Watford, in a club-record transfer fee.

He has made 18 league appearances for the Hornets and his double against Liverpool took his tally to five.

Sarr’s heroics brought Liverpool down to earth and once again brings to fore why Barcelona rates the Winger highly.