Hire More Local Coaches for National Teams, Okosieme tells NFF

Former Super Falcons skipper, Nkiru Okosieme has advised the Nigeria Football Federation to start investing in the indigenous coaches, just as the other leading countries in African football have demonstrated.
Speaking in a chat with Brila FM, Okosieme argued that the indigenous coaches will show more passion, connect with the fans and the country than the foreign experts will, because the latter are only tied to a contract.
“I think it’s time, even when you look at the other side, the men’s side, the Moroccan side that did well at the Men’s World Cup, the Senegalese team, most of the other African nations that are beginning to do well are investing in their indigenous coaches,” Okosieme stressed.
“Yes it is one thing to have the expertise that comes with the foreign coaches, but the indigenous coaches come with a passion that cannot be paralleled because you’re not just playing like you’re on contract, you play because you live and breathe Nigeria, it’s your country.
“I am not saying that Randy Waldrum is not doing what he can, but it’s about time Nigerians need to start to invest in what they have. Invest in your coaches and you’re going to reap it in the end.”
