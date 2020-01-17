Hey Lampard Look! Younger Victor Osimhen was a Chelsea Fan

Victor Osimhen started his football in the streets of Lagos, several years ago, and as a youngster he was obviously inspired by the array of African stars plying their trade in Europe and to escape the economic hardship.

As a 16 year-old he was inspired to play for any top European side and had a fascination with the English Premier League.

He was growing into his own as a “marksman” at age 15, a time when Chelsea had emerged into a powerhouse in England and Europe; the Club also had a passionate following among football fans back in Nigeria.

A a fresh-faced Osimhen also donned a replica Chelsea 2011-12 season home kit. It seemed like he knew where he wanted to be and only needed a chance.

When it did come, he grabbed his opportunity to be a star on the world stage at the FIFA U17 World Cup four years ago in Chile and has not looked back since – in spite of the few challenges he’s faced.

Osimhen’s move to the Ligue Un and Lille OSC in the summer was one anticipated to establish him a true prospect in the world of football and he has indeed showed his quality.

That quality has attracted interests from some of the biggest sides in Europe and the young forward has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and EPL duo Liverpool and Chelsea.

Per Jose Felix Diaz and Santiago Siguero [Marca], Real Madrid are staying loyal to their philosophy of looking for young talent from all corners of the globe to come in as possible stars of the future.

According to the report, “he’s (Osimhen) grabbed the attention of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool.”

It is unlikely the Nigeria international will move in the January transfer window, but if he keeps his trajectory of his performance until the end of the season, Lille will find themselves in the battle of keeping €30million rated striker.