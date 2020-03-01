He’s Thirsty for Goals! Lille Manager Hails Osimhen

Lille manager Christophe Galtier says Victor Osimhen is keen to maintain his goal scoring form for the club this season.

Osimhen is Lille’s top scorer with 18 goals this term in all competitions since he arrived from Belgian outfit, Sporting Charleroi, at the beginning of the campaign.

“Victor Osimhen brings the youthful exuberance and ambition,” Galtier told a news conference ahead of Sunday’s away clash against Nantes.

“We know his career. He works a lot. He is full of energy, of enthusiasm.

“He wants to make a big end to the season, he is thirsty for goals.”

Galtier also revealed that the Nigeria international is happy at the Pierre Mauroy stadium despite interests offers from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur and AC Milan.

“Victor is happy here. He is appreciated and adored by the supporters.”