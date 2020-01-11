He’s Back! Ogu “Excited” to Join Saudi Arabian side Al Adalah

Super Eagles midfielder John Ogu has expressed his delight to be back in after seven months without a Club.

Ogu signed a six month deal with Saudi Arabia Pro League club Al Adalah on Friday.

The Nigeria international took to his social media handle to announced his new adventure.

“Super Excited to have Joined football club @aladalahclub in Saudi Arabia . Looking forward to the Challenges going forward . God is the Greatest 🙏🙏. He said in a tweet.

Super Excited to have Joined football club @aladalahclub in Saudi Arabia . Looking forward to the Challenges going forward . God is the Greatest 🙏🙏. pic.twitter.com/WRdUT4kvvf — John Ogu (@ogujohnugo) January 10, 2020

Ogu left Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva at the end of last season after five trophy-ladened seasons at the Club.

Al Adalah, 15th in the league, will next face top of the table Al Nassr, who have Nigerian winger Ahmed Musa in ranks.