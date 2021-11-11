He’s back! Odion Ighalo finally joins up Super Eagles teammates in Morocco

Odion Ighalo has joined up with the Super Eagles in camp, arriving Tangier on Thursday.

Ighalo returns two years after he announced his international retirement, at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

He had described it as “one of the most difficult career decision”, quitting the team after 34 caps and 15 goals.

On 20th July, 2019 he posted on IG:

This is one of the most difficult career decisions I have had to take. It’s been an amazing 5 years journey,but after due consultation and extensive discussion with my family I have decided it’s time for me to retire from the National team. It’s has been an eventful and most memorable opportunity to serve my country with pride,passion and to contribute my quota to the development of our football,the memories would stay with me for a long time and I’m immensely grateful. It is now time to concentrate on Club football and give the younger players chance to learn and grow. I would love to thank the NFF,coach Gernot Rohr for believing in me against all odds,to my teammates for their professionalism and team spirit without you guys I wouldn’t have achieved so much with this team. To NIGERIAN football fans all over the world,I SAY THANK YOU, you were always there to cheer us on and our 12th players every time we step into the pitch. I will be watching and cheering the SUPER EAGLES from this side. THANK YOU…..signing OUT

On his return, the 32 year-old Forward said, “I’m happy to be back it has been a long two years plus.”

“Good to see some of the guys, I’ve seen Ekong my strong man hopefully I’ll see the other guys later in training.”