Hertha Berlin can get more from Chidera Ejuke

Hertha Berlin lost narrowly to Borussia Dortmund in their Bundesliga clash on Saturday, but Manager Sandro Schwarz would feel proud for how his team fought and especially loan signing Chidera Ejuke.
Dortmund, playing away from home, pipped Hertha Berlin 1-0 courtesy 32nd minute strike from veteran French forward, Anthony Modeste.
However, in spite of the defeat, Ejuke was one of the better players on the pitch, but fell short with in his end product.
Ejuke seem, gradually, adapting to his new environment and though the winger played in the Eredisivie; less technical and more less physical, his potential in Bundesliga came to the fore at the Olympiastadion on Saturday.
He created several chances but what also stood out in his game among other things was his strength – and weakness perhaps – in 1v1 situations.
While he registered only 2 shots in the entire 90 minutes, Ejuke completed a whopping 12 dribbles, but also lost possession 8 times.
The 24 year-old has made 4 league appearances, but is yet to find the back of the net or register an assist.