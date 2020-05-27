Heracles responds to Genk Interest in Top Striker Cyriel Dessers

Heracles Almelo technical director, Tim Gillissen says Belgian club KRC Genk has shown interest in signing Cyriel Dessers but added the 25-year-old would only leave for the right price.

Genk are in the market for a new striker after allowing Mbwama Samatta join Premier League club Aston Villa in January.

Dessers who scored 15 goals from 26 appearances in the 2019/20 Eredivisie season has been indicated as a perfect replacement for the Tanzanian international.

However, Heracles technical director Gillissen says Dessers would only be allowed to leave provided Genk come up with the right offer.

“We would love to keep Dessers, but if Genk’s offer gets serious and it leads to a good deal, we’ll grant him,” Gillissen was quoted by hln.be.

“They have been in touch and made an offer, but the fact that we are not around the table says it all. It has not yet led to negotiations.”

“No amount has yet been specified. It is logical that there is interest in the top scorer of the Eredivisie. We would love to keep Cyriel, but if Genk’s offer gets serious and it leads to a good deal, we’ll grant him.”

Dessers has also been linked with a move to Galatasaray and Feyenoord and it remains to be seen where the new Super Eagles invitee will play his football come next season.