Henry Onyekuru returns to Galatasaray Training Next Week

Super Eagles winger, Henry Onyekuru is set to resume training with Galatasaray next week after leaving the hospital following treatment for malaria.

Onyekuru, 22, rejoined the Lions on loan from Monaco early this month and was admitted at the hospital last week following symptoms of malaria.

The forward missed Galatasaray’s training in Antalya preparatory to the resumption of the Turkish top-flight league this weekend.

According to Fanatrik, Onyekuru has entered the final stage of recovery process and will be discharged from the hospital next week.

He spent last season on loan at Galatasaray and scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances, winning the League and Cup double with Fathi Terim’s men.

Galatasaray are ten points behind leaders Sivasspor and will be banking on the Nigerian to lift them from seventh place in the league table.