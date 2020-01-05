Henry Onyekuru rejoins Galatasaray on Loan

Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru has sealed a loan move to Turkish Super Lig side, Galatasaray from AS Monaco.

Onyekuru completed his medicals at the Medical Park, Galatasaray’s sponsor hospital, both clubs confirmed the deal on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old rejoins the Lions on loan until the end of the season without an option to buy.

Onyekuru struggled for game time at AS Monaco following his summer switch from Premier League club, Everton for £12.5m.

The Nigerian made just four league appearances for the principality club after falling behind the trio of Ben Yedder, Islam Slimani and Gelson Martins in the pecking order.