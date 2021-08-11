Henry Offia’s Trelleborgs stuttered in Allsvenskan promotion push

Trelleborgs continued their push towards the top of the table in the Superettan, picking a point in the league clash against Osters on Tuesday.

A goalless result on the road at the Visma Arena helped Trelleborgs keep the points differential with the top four teams within just four points.

Kristian Haynes’ men set out to continue their impressive run in the last six games, where they’ve won 15 points from an available 18.

On Tuesday, Henry Offia and his teammates were however up against a stubborn Osters, who were seeking new fortunes.

Osters have been on the opposite side of the spectrum, they’ve picked up just 8 points from six league games.

The encounter was quite balanced as the teams had very little between them, which affirms the result was a true reflection of the game.