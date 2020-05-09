Heartland FC Manager Ilechukwu Ponders Future at the Club

Fidelis Ilechukwu says he could be on the move from Heartland after this current season or at the end next campaign.

Ilechukwu joined the Naze millionaires few months after ending 13 years association with Nigeria professional football league side MFM FC.

The Manager explained that he had discussion with teams from the Northern part of the country, but it was Heartland that gave him the right working conditions.

“I had offers from some top clubs that I don’t want to mention, but looking at Heartland, I checked and of course you know they are second best team in Nigeria based on continental achievements and fanbase as well,” Ilechukwu told footballlive.

“A lot of people wanted me in the north, but there are some conditions about the offers from the North that I’m not conformable with , but Heartland promised to give me free hand.”

Meanwhile the Manager says he’s still open to a switch to other part of the country, as things have failed to go according to plans since he joined Heartland.

“Although I got calls from people that I won’t be able to cope with the current crisis rocking Heartland, but due to the discussion I’ve had with the Management, I could stay for a season or two then I will evaluate my ambitions as a Manager,” He said.