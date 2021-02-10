Heartland FC in hot water for breaching League Code of conduct

League Management Company (LMC) has slammed a one million naira fine on Heartland for breaching its framework and code of conduct.

It would be recalled that Heartland players wore jerseys without printed name and number during the match day 9 encounter with MFM FC in Lagos.

Jimoh! Akuneto! “..how does winning away for the first time in #NPFL21 make you feel?” 😂 #MFMHEA pic.twitter.com/gTBr1WNIeo — Heartland FC (@HeartlandFC_ng) February 7, 2021

On Tuesday, in a statement released via its social media handle the LMC confirmed it found the Naze Millionaires guilty of unprofessional conduct.

The statement reads:

Heartland has been charged for breaching the NPFL Framework & Rules in the Matchday 9 game at MFM FC.

Heartland breached the NPFL Framework & Rules after shirts & shorts worn by its players didn’t display numbers, surnames, club name and logo.

These acts breach Rules B9.7-8 for non-display of name and number on kits and B9.26 for wearing unregistered kits of the NPFL Framework & Rules.

A fixed penalty of N100,000 is imposed on Heartland as well as a fine of N1 million for the breach.

Meanwhile the Owerri based club have 48 hours to respond to the charges and also appeal the sanction.

Heartland are scheduled to play host to Lobi Stars on Sunday in their NPFL Week 10 clash at the Dan Anyiam stadium in Owerri.