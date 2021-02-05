Heartland and FC Ifeanyi Ubah share the Derby Spoils

Relegation strugglers Heartland FC and FC Ifeanyi Ubah settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw and a game two halves.

Heartland returned to the Dan Anyiam Stadium looking for a win after the defeat at the weekend away to Jigawa Golden Stars.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men had only lost once at home this season, while their Oriental rivals FCIU, prior to the game had failed to pick a point on the road this campaign.

The slump looked like a trend that would continue as the hosts took the lead after the half hour mark from the penalty spot.

Emmanuel Adachi’s goal was the difference between the sides before the interval, but Heartland had lost points from a winning position twice before this season; including against Jigawa, and they needed a big performance to see off the contest.

However, it was the visitors who would take the initiative and though the goal came late; Chinemerem Igboeli with the leveler four minutes from regulation time, it was a reward for a better second half show.

The result leaves Heartland in 18th spot, one behind FCIU, and a point behind the latter after 8 round of matches.