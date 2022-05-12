Heartbreaking Update on Injured Flying Eagles player Ahmed Abdullahi

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed Ahmed Abdullahi will play no further part in the U20 WAFU B Championship after the Player suffered a head injury during the match between Nigeria and Burkina Faso on Wednesday.
Abdullahi was rushed to the hospital after the collision and according to an NFF statement, “We went through several scary hours before and after he got to the hospital”.
Speaking to FL earlier about the state of the Player’s health, Flying Eagles assistant Coach Fatai Amoo as reassured Abdullahi was in the all clear.
The Forward is still undergoing observation in the hospital and is said to have suffered a concussion after the impact to his head.
“(He has come around) Since last night, We thank the medical team; our doctor, the organizers and the NFF, who promptly responded and the boy has fully recovered. We thank God and we don’t want another Calamity of this nature,” Amoo explained.
Ahmed Abdullahi was a second half substitute against Burkina Faso, but his injury forced center Referee Moussa Alou to suspend play and subsequently ordered for an Ambulance to locomote the injured player.