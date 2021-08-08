Heartbreak for Victor Moses, suffers injury in home defeat to Spartak Moscow

Thirty-six minutes was how long Victor Moses’ night lasted in Spartak Moscow’s 2-1 home loss against Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday.

Moses was replaced in the first half after the winger appeared to have picked up knock from a rash challenge.

The 30 year-old has had a history of niggling injury concerns, Saturday’s being only the latest in his nascent Spartak Moscow career.

The Nigerian’s injury was just another cause for worry for Rui Vitoria, whose side was already trailing 2-0 inside 16 minutes.

Even Ezequiel Ponce’s 86th minute goal did little to lift the hearts of the Krasno-Belye faithfuls who watched their team suffer a second league defeat in three matches. Early in the season, but, a bad sign from a side that’s continued to put on show an all-round poor performance.