Heartbreak for Chukwueze and Villarreal in LaLiga clash against Barcelona

Francis Coquelin leaves the pitch injured during the LaLiga match between Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona. (Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Samuel Chukwueze scored a late goal, an equalizer he thought, but VAR chalked it off for offside, letting FC Barcelona off the hook and allowing them walk away with three points.

Barcelona scored early, an 18th minute strike by Pedri and assisted by Robert Lewandowski. It was the only goal of the Liga game at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday.

Chukwueze was called off the bench in the first half after an injury to Francis Coquelin – it looked very serious.

The 23 year-old Nigerian’s introduction put the visitor’s defence under pressure. However, Villarreal’s best chance didn’t come until the 90th minute.

 

Despite enjoying a slight edge in the possession and goals attempt, but the hosts didn’t take their chances – registering only 2shots on goal.

He made his 20th league appearance on the day, but has a single goal and 3 assists so far this campaign.

The bleak return for the player also resonates with the team, Villarreal have now lost their last three games – all in the league – and they dropped to 8th in the standings.

Next up for the Yellow Submarines is a trip to Mallorca, on Saturday, February 18.

