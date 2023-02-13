Heartbreak for Chukwueze and Villarreal in LaLiga clash against Barcelona

Samuel Chukwueze scored a late goal, an equalizer he thought, but VAR chalked it off for offside, letting FC Barcelona off the hook and allowing them walk away with three points.
Barcelona scored early, an 18th minute strike by Pedri and assisted by Robert Lewandowski. It was the only goal of the Liga game at the Estadio de la Ceramica on Sunday.
Chukwueze was called off the bench in the first half after an injury to Francis Coquelin – it looked very serious.
The 23 year-old Nigerian’s introduction put the visitor’s defence under pressure. However, Villarreal’s best chance didn’t come until the 90th minute.