Heartbreak for Awaziem in Leganes Defeat to Real Valladolid

Chidozie Awaziem and Kenneth Omeruo endured a torrid time on their LaLiga return as Leganes slumped to a 1-2 defeat against Real Valladolid at home on Saturday.

Awaziem and Omeruo started the game in the heart Leganes defence, but it was the former’s misjudged header that allowed Enes Unal open scoring for Valladolid inside the opening two minutes.

Ruben Alcaraz extended the visitor’s lead with a superb half volley from inside the penalty box early in the second and put the game beyond the reach of the home side.

Leganes reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 84th minutes after Mohammed Salisu brought down Ibrahim Amadou and Oscar Rodriguez stepped up to and made no mistake from 12 yards.

Leganes searched for all the important equalized but Valladolid held firm for a vital 2-1 win.

The victory lifts Valladolid to 14th on the log with 32points while Leganes remain 19th with 23 points with 10 matches left before the end of the 2019/2020 La Liga season.