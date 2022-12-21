Heartbreak! Al Ahly leaves it Late Against Sokari’s Pharco

Al Ahly left it late against Pharco in the Egypt Professional League, scoring a late stoppage time goal to secure maximum points away from home.
Mohamed Sherif netted in the seventh minute of stoppage time to deliver the maximum points for the title chasing Al Ahly.
The 42 times league champions had taken the lead at the half hour mark through Ahmed Abdel Kader, but Pharco pulled level and it was their 19 year-old forward who stunned the Red Devils.
Pharco then made several changes in the second half, among them was the introduction of Kingsley Sokari.
In his second season with the side, Sokari has made five appearances this season and scored in none.
Last term, the attacking midfielder played 26 league games without scoring a goal.
His introduction on Tuesday night did little to stall the inevitable and it did come late for.