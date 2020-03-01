Heart-breaks Joe Aribo, Rangers Scottish Cup Hopes

Joe Aribo was in action for Rangers in their 1-0 defeat to Hearts in a Scottish FA Cup quarterfinal clash on Saturday.

Aribo was handed a starter’s shirt at Tynecastle Park but his contribution couldn’t prevent his team from going down to the lowly-rated side.

Oliver Bozanic’s 58th-minute goal separated the teams in Edinburgh as Hearts secured a semifinal berth at the expense of Steven Gerrard’s men.

Aribo was on parade from start to finish for the visitors but could not increase his tally of six goals.

The Nigeria international has now made 37 appearances across all competitions for Rangers this season.

He will hope to make more impact for his team as they take on Hamilton Academical in a Scottish Premiership clash on Wednesday.