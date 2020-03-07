Headache for Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United Ahead of Derby

Manchester United could be without Captain Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan Bissaka for the big game against Manchester City at old Trafford Sunday.

The Manchester United trio are down with one injury or the other and sat out of the club’s fifth round FA Cup win over over Derby county on Thursday.

Daniel James sustained a knock in United’s 5-0 Europa league success against Club Brugge and has missed United last two games in the process.

Wan Bissaka on his part also picked up hip problem against Everton last Sunday and has not train with team ever since.

While James and Wan Bissaka are out if contention for a place against City, Solskjaer is still hopeful club Captain Maguire could recover in time for the game.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo once more, as he continue his search for his first league goal for the club.

Ighalo has failed to hit the back in any of his three premier league outings for the Club since arriving on a loan deal from China.

Although the former Super Eagles forward has scored three goals in Cup competitions , one in Europa league and two other coming from English FA Cup.