Head Boy! Anthony Nwakaeme Delivers Again for Al Feiha

Al Feiha have pulled further away from the relegation zone following their 2-0 victory against Al Fateh on Friday in the Saudi Pro League.
Both of Al Feiha’s goals came in the second half through the in form Forward Anthony Nwakaeme and Saud Saad A Bin Zaydan in stoppage time (90+8′).
Nwakaeme has now scored in back to back games, and a total goals contribution of three goals and two assists in his last three league matches.
The 33 year-old Forward has also taken his league goal tally for the season to Six in 9 appearances, moving up to second in the goal scorer’s chart.
Earlier this week the Nigerian, who has courted interests from Besiktas lately, was named in the Saudi PL team of week ahead of compatriot Odion Ighalo.
Meanwhile, the victory moves Al Feiha six points adrift from the relegation zone, but the remain in the bottom half of the 16-team table in 12th spot.