Have Arsenal come around? Aubameyang nets hat-trick in 6-0 League Cup win against West Brom

Have Arsenal turned the corner this season?
Two games previously the Gunners were outplayed, outscored (really they were shut out) and totally subdued against Chelsea at the Emirates in the second game of the Premier League season was tough to take.
However, Wednesday, was different.
Aubameyang last scored in May; five competitive games since and his first hat-trick since February, helping Arsenal to a comprehensive 6-0 victory against West Brom in the League Cup second round game at the Hawthorns.
View this post on Instagram
Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette all got on the score sheet to give Mikel Arteta his first win of the season and end a scoreless drought.
The hosts were without the Nigerian CB Semi Ajayi, who had looked like he would get minutes out on Wednesday night.
Victory over the Baggies now pits Arsenal against Wimbledon in the next round of the competition.
Meanwhile, Cup holders Manchester City have been paired against Wycombe. City rivals Manchester United will face West Ham while Chelsea battle Aston Villa.
Liverpool travel to Norwich and Wolves host Tottenham in the third round of the Cup.