Hat-trick Hero Okpe secures Champions League ticket for Remo Stars

Remo Stars will compete in the CAF Confederations Cup next season, after sealing a third place finish in the Nigeria Professional Football League.
Gbenga Ogunbote’s side defeated Niger Tornadoes 3-0 in their last match of the campaign to seal the Champions League ticket.
Andy Okpe was the hero, netting a perfect hat-trick to hand the Sky Blues their first ever continental ticket.
The Flying Eagles invitee got the first goal of the game in the 31st minute and added the second in the 47th minute.
Okpe however completed his hat-trick with fourteen minutes left to play.
