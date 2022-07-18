Hat-trick Hero Okpe secures Champions League ticket for Remo Stars

Remo Stars secured a first ever CAF Champions League ticket on the final day of the 2022 NPFL season. Photo | IG (remostars)

Remo Stars will compete in the CAF Confederations Cup next season, after sealing a third place finish in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Gbenga Ogunbote’s side defeated Niger Tornadoes 3-0 in their last match of the campaign to seal the Champions League ticket.

Andy Okpe was the hero, netting a perfect hat-trick to hand the Sky Blues their first ever continental ticket.

The Flying Eagles invitee got the first goal of the game in the 31st minute and added the second in the 47th minute.
Okpe however completed his hat-trick with fourteen minutes left to play.

 

Meanwhile, Katsina United and Heartland have now been relegated on the final day of the campaign.
Katsina United, who lost 2-0 to Wikki Tourists in Bauchi, finished in the 17th position on the table.
Heartland finished in 18th position despite beating Kwara United 1-0 at the Okigwe Township Stadium.
They joined Kano Pillars and MFM FC as the four clubs to go down to the Nigeria National League next season.

